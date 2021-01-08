Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, right, addresses the Senate from her protective enclosure during the Virginia Senate Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrats in the Virginia Senate have called on state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) to resign, asserting in a Friday statement that she helped empower “a failed coup d’état” at the U.S. Capitol.

Chase attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the nation’s capital on Wednesday, telling 8News she went to advocate for a free, fair, transparent election and to be the voice for the people back home. She said she left before the violent siege, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called a “failed insurrection,” began but was horrified to hear someone was killed.

“As we all watched in shock and disbelief at the insurrection in Washington, DC, Senator and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase was horrifyingly empowering a failed coup d’état. She galvanized domestic terrorists who violated the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon through riots, destruction, and desecration, joining them on their march to Capitol Hill,” the caucus said in a statement.

A day after flagging her post about the U.S. Capitol riot as “false information,” Facebook suspended Republican gubernatorial hopeful Amanda Chase’s official account for 60 days on Friday.

Chase has mainly relied on her official Facebook page to connect with supporters during her run, speaking directly with them or even making official announcements over Facebook Live.

Two posts from Chase on Thursday alleging that Antifa was involved in the attack on the Capitol — claims that have not been supported with evidence — were flagged before the account of suspended. She claimed the move to block the account is an attempt to limit free speech.

“Facebook continues to restrict free speech,” Chase wrote on her personal Facebook page. “Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America.”

The decision from Facebook also comes after CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced Thursday that the social media company would block Trump’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts at least until he’s out of office.

