Facility now open in Virginia to combat child sex predators

(CNN Newsource) — Federal agents and analysts are working to prevent crimes against children at a new facility in Fairfax County.

“There are cases like this all over the country unfortunately,” says Anon, a criminal analyst.

He says the New Angel Watch Center will help I.C.E, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Marshals tip-off foreign countries when convicted child sex offenders travel abroad. Anon says “it brought us all into the same place, so everything we were doing before, we are able to do much faster.”

Since last year, child exploitation arrests by homeland security investigators increased 18%; In 2018, they identified or rescued 859 victims.

This year, that number has already jumped to more than 1,000. ICE’s Acting Director Matthew Albence says Megan’s law, which was signed by President Obama, lets investigators and other countries notify each other about registered child sex offenders.

“well it will protect them here in the dmv and around the country and frankly around the world. we are working very closely with state and local authorities because many times those are the ones that actually have the information in regard to the individuals we are looking for,” says Albence.

Now other countries are also starting to give the U.S. critical information helping prevent child predators from entering the Country.

“If we can prevent something before it happens that’s the goal.”