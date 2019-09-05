Fact or Fiction? Deciphering info during a major storm

Deciphering between fact and fiction.

It’s a major concern on social media, but especially when sharing an article could mean life-or-death during a disaster.

At Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management, social media is an around-the-clock task. On Thursday, Lauren Opett was at the helm of VDEM’s social media accounts, scrolling Twitter and Facebook.

“That’s what social media is really good for,” she said, “is that real time information that is coming in.”

Opett says social media is critical during storms like Hurricane Dorian.

“We’re the first line in getting pictures, we’re the first ones to see the damages,” she explained.

But just because it’s shared online doesn’t make it real. Photos, videos, and articles have flooded online feeds this week, but not all of it is from Dorian or factual at all.

One viral photo shows a dolphin leaping out of the water among palm trees. It was photoshopped, reposted from a parody website.

Some do mistake it for reality and then share it.

Opett works to squash and correct misinformation when she sees it on VDEM’s page.

“If we see something that’s posted particularly on our page and it is false information we will try to comment and quickly correct it,” said Opett.

This week the president is even in the hot seat. President Donald Trump shared an outdated Dorian forecast Wednesday with some accusing him of altering the “cone of uncertainty” to include the state of Alabama.

Trump’s deputy press secretary later tweeted saying the forecast model was altered by sharpie.

The National Weather Service also spoke out on social media, clarifying that Alabama was never in the storm’s path.

As Dorian moves up the coast, emergency officials recommend relying on federal, state, and local emergency accounts for the latest updates.

“Making sure you go to an actual government site that will be promoting the most accurate and up to date information,” Opett explained.