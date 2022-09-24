FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An animal shelter in Fairfax will soon be traveling to Ukraine to rescue several cats abandoned by their owners.

Many Ukrainians fled their homes in the aftermath of the Russian invasion on the country back in March, and thousands have been forced to leave behind their family pets as they seek safety. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax County is now partnering with animal advocacy group Breaking the Chains to rescue some of these animals and give them new homes.

Homeward Trails Executive Director Sue Bell and longtime Homeward Trails volunteer Shana A. will be traveling to Ukraine on Oct. 1 to assist Breaking the Chains on the ground in Ukraine. Bell and Shana will be volunteering at the on-site shelter that is currently holding abandoned and injured animals and will later transport 30 cats back to Virginia.

Homeward Trails is currently raising money not only for rescue and transportation costs, but to buy food that will feed the rescued animals still in Ukraine throughout the winter. Donations for food can be made here and donations for transport can be made here.

Dogs abandoned in Ukraine are being absorbed by shelters in Europe, according to Homeward Trails

The rescue will soon have 30 cats saved from Ukraine up for adoption within the next few months. For now, go to the Homeward Trails website to see all the dogs and cats currently up for adoption.

Homeward Trails was one of the animal rescue groups that helped find new homes for the Envigo facility beagles this summer.