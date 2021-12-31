Fairfax County Fire and Rescue limit staff due to COVID-19

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The surge in COVID-19 cases, due to the spread of the omicron variant, is heavily impacting hospitals and clinics in the area. Now, more first responders, including Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, are dealing with the impact of the sudden surge in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is making temporary staffing adjustments after 66 employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 29. Twelve employees remained quarantined.

Measures are being taken to ensure departments are still serving the community, such as temporary cross-staffing among six units, placing four units out of service, and requesting volunteers to assist with staffing transport units.

Officials say adjustments and staffing will be evaluated daily.