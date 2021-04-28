Fairfax County graduates can now request replacement diplomas at schools renamed due to Confederate ties

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) — Did you attend J.E.B. Stuart High School or Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax County? If so, you now have the chance to buy replacement diplomas after the schools were renamed.

The schools were previously named after Confederate leaders but have been renamed to John R. Lewis High School and Justice High School, respectively.

Karl Frisch, the school district’s Providence representative who suggested the plan, said this option would make people proud of their education again.

“I have also heard from many transgender and gender-expansive alumni who, despite living openly as their true authentic selves for the first time, continue to be deadnamed by their academic documents long after graduation,” he said In November, adding, “Offering replacement diplomas to interested alumni will help us foster a responsive, caring, and inclusive culture where all feel valued, supported, and hopeful.” Karl Frisch

A replacement diploma costs $15 and can be requested here.