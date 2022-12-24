FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued a “critically missing adult” alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.

Ana Maria Herrera Vargas was last seen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 23 on foot at her Falls Church home on Arlington Boulevard, according to police. She was possibly wearing a large white coat, dark pants and white slip-on Vans.

The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for Vargas, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, roughly 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. Her disappearance poses “a credible threat” to her health and safety, police added.

Anyone with information about Vargas’ whereabouts has been asked to reach out to Fairfax police at 703-691-2131.

