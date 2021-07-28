Fairfax County Public Schools implement “universal masking” this fall

FAIRFAX (WDVM) — In preparation for the upcoming school year, Fairfax County Public Schools announced that the 2021-2022 school year will start with universal mask guidance.

“FCPS will start the school year with universal masking. Masks will be worn at all times by both staff & students indoors and on school buses, but are not required when eating or when outside during recess, PE, or other activities.”

This comes shortly after the CDC released new mask guidance recommendations stating that fully vaccinated people should begin wearing masks indoors and in areas that have high numbers of COVID-19 cases. The agency also recommends that students in K-12 wear masks indoor to ensure safe in-person learning this fall.