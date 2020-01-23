Fairfax County schools cancel foreign exchange program due to coronavirus

Breaking News
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Schools say they’re canceling their foreign exchange program after 21 students and five chaperones arrived from China.

The cancellation is as result of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 17 people and left hundreds sick in China.

School officials will work with the travel company to create cultural and educational activities for students while they are are still in the country.

