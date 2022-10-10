VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is now a lead attorney representing the family of Donovon Lynch, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last year at the Oceanfront.

Fairfax, who’s also a former federal prosecutor, held a press conference at the site where Lynch was killed on Monday with the Lynch family and attorney Thomas Martin, who’ll join Fairfax to lead the new legal team.

Lynch, a 25-year-old former UVA Wise football player and cousin of musician Pharrell Williams, was fatally shot by Virginia Beach police officer Solomon Simmons on March 25, 2021, after gunshots rang out during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront. Norfolk native DeShayla Harris was also fatally shot in a separate incident, and multiple others were injured by gunfire that night.

Simmons, who did not have his body camera on for “unknown reasons,” was later cleared of wrongdoing following a grand jury investigation.

The City of Virginia Beach also said the shooting was justified, adding that Lynch was “negligent” in contributing to his death because he was armed with a gun and crouching behind shrubbery after running away from the sound of gunshots.

Lynch’s family has criticized the city for “shamelessly blaming” Lynch for his own death, and filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against the city and Simmons. A trial is scheduled for March 2023.

No major updates were shared in the press conference Monday, but Fairfax said he is planning to set up depositions and use other means to try to learn more in the case.

The Lynch family has also petitioned the Department of Justice to investigate Lynch’s death, but no federal investigation has been launched. In Monday’s presser, Fairfax said he’s renewing the request and thanked the Biden-Harris administration “for their willingness to work with us” and said that he is “confident there will be some positive results from that.”