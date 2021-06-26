Fairfax judge weighs tossing officer’s charges in brutality case

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge in Fairfax is weighing whether to throw out criminal charges against a white police officer accused of using excessive force on a disoriented Black man.

During a hearing on Friday, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Brett Kassabian accused prosecutors of failing to disclose evidence to the officer’s attorney and making statements that appeared to be misleading.

Kassabian said he would rule within seven to 10 days on whether to dismiss the misdemeanor charges against Fairfax County police officer Tyler Timberlake.

Body camera video shows Timberlake using a stun gun on La Monta Gladney, punching the man and sticking his knees on the man’s neck last year.