FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal agency is offering an $11,000 reward for information leading them to the suspects of a gun store burglary in which over 50 firearms were stolen.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the burglary took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. at Dominion Defense on the 7200 block of Fullerton Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

Police say the people pictured are suspected of stealing over 50 firearms from a gun store in Fairfax County. (Photo: Fairfax County Police) Police say the people suspected of stealing over 50 firearms from a gun store in Fairfax County were seen in the car pictured. (Photo: Fairfax County Police)

It was determined that four masked men broke into the store through a small opening above a door. The men stole 53 firearms of various types, according to police. They then left the area in a grey Acura sedan with no front license plate.

The suspects and their car were captured by security cameras during the burglary. Anyone who recognizes them or the car is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.