Falls Church man charged in attempted stabbing at Islamic center

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A man is facing charges after police say he tried to stab a security guard at an Islamic center in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a suspect later identified as Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church tried to stab the guard and then pointed the knife at several people.

No one was injured. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, issued a statement Sunday urging Washington, D.C.-area mosques to step up security measures in light of the attack.