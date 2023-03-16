LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In the latest legal flare-up between Liberty University and embattled evangelical scion Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty has sued the university for withholding payment of an $8.5 million retirement bonus, after a sex scandal saw him ousted in 2020.

Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., founded Liberty University in 1971. Falwell Jr. followed in his footsteps and was hand-picked by the elder Falwell to take over the university after his death.

But in 2020, Falwell Jr. resigned his post amid allegations that he had covered for a man who was having an affair with his wife — with Falwell participating as a voyeur.

Now, Falwell Jr. is suing Liberty to get $8.5 million he arranged to be paid to himself in the event of his retirement or resignation. According to letters between Falwell and the university, published as part of the ongoing litigation, Falwell demanded the funds because under the terms of the agreement, it was due to him two years after he left the university — unless he was fired “for cause.”

Falwell pointed to a press release by the university immediately following his resignation that said, “Falwell’s severance compensation was dictated by the terms of his pre-existing employment agreement without any adjustment by the University or its Board.”

But in their own letter denying Falwell his millions, Liberty wrote that, because the university was currently suing Falwell in Lynchburg Circuit Court, they were within their rights to delay the payment until those disputes were resolved.

In that suit, the university alleges when Falwell negotiated the creation of the “golden parachute” in 2019, he knew of the affair and the potential for a scandal, failed to disclose the damaging information to the university and therefore breached his contract.

The university has not yet filed a response to Falwell’s claims, but is likely to lean on the same reasoning outlined in their denial letter.