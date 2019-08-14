Families of 2 state troopers killed in Charlottesville helicopter crash suing Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were killed in a 2017 helicopter crash outside Charlottesville while assisting with the “Unite the Right” rally. The families of both men have since filed lawsuits against several parties– including Virginia, state police, the helicopter’s manufacturer — in Albemarle County and Richmond.

Records online show separate lawsuits from Amanda S. Bates and Karen L. Cullen filed in Albemarle Circuit Court against Rolls-Royce North America, Inc, Rolls-Royce Corp. and Rolls-Royce North America Holdings. The attorney representing both families, Elliot Buckner, told 8News on Tuesday that these suits were filed June 10 “against the helicopter manufacturer, parts manufacturers and maintenance companies.”

There are 14 defendants named in the suits filed in Albemarle.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.