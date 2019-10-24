Families raise $24,000 in 24 hours to send Virginia crossing guard to World Series

(WRIC/WJLA) — A Virginia school crossing guard – and die-hard Washington Nationals fan – is headed to the World Series!

The beloved crossing guard, affectionately known as ‘Mr. Jeff’ was surprised with tickets to Game Four of the World Series after the Nottingham Elementary School community decided to pitch in.

Mr. Jeff put out a sign asking if anyone had World Series tickets for him to buy.

So parents at the Arlington-area elementary school raised more than $24,000 in 24 hours to send the superfan to Washington D.C.

He also got a little bit of spending money to boot.

The Nationals currently holds a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Astros.

