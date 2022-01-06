Family desperate for answers after Louisa man goes missing in snowstorm: ‘I don’t think my son’s going to be found alive’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A Louisa family is searching for answers after their loved one went missing Monday night.

Family members, friends, volunteers and strangers head out Thursday afternoon to continue the desperate search for 34-year-old Jacob Whaley.

According to loved ones, Whaley was on his way home to Louisa during the snowstorm Monday night, when his truck went into a ditch. Whaley told his family he would walk the rest of the way, which was about six miles from his home.

Shannon Whaley received a text from her son just after 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 3. The text read, ‘I lost.’ That was the last time she heard from him.

“I don’t think my son’s going to be found alive,” said Whaley. “It’s been too cold and too many hours. There’s no way. It’ll be a miracle.”

Whaley lost one of her son’s in a car crash 20 years ago. Whaley told 8news, she fears she will have to bury another son.

Jacob Whaley’s sister, Angela Whaley, had been searching for a tow company to assist their mother, when Jacob stopped responding.

“We assumed because it was dark, everybody’s power was out and because all of the trees were down, that he couldn’t see where he was going,” said Whaley.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Whaley’s truck was found on Mt. Olive Rd. This road stretches into neighboring Hanover County.

“According to family members, his last know Life 360 location was in the Greens Corner Rd/Bumpass Rd area of Louisa County.” Major Troy J. Skebo

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Family members told 8news, authorities told them Jacob’s car was still warm at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It’s just important that he gets home,” said Angela Whaley.

Members of Whaley’s family believe the authorities did not jump into action to search when they needed their help.

“They’re afraid to step up and find this man. Nobody wants to. They’re just going to sit around and say well they should do it. He should do it,” Shannon Whaley said.

Whaley said she called the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office just minutes after she did not hear back from her son. Whaley told 8news, she was begging for help.

Family members said Whaley did not show up for work this week and missed visitation with his son yesterday. The family is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

Jacob Whaley is described as 5’9″ with brown eyes, and has a long red beard.

If you have any information about his disappearance, you’re asked to contact police.