UPDATE: 11/8, 5:51 p.m., BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One of the juveniles found deceased in a vehicle near Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 8 has been identified by the family.

Katherine Hawley spoke to WFXR News about the loss of her stepdaughter, Serenity Hawley.

“We would really just like to lift Serenity up and not the tragedy that surrounded her escape from this world at a very early age,” said Katherine Hawley. “She was the person who, you just walked in the room and no matter if she had a bad day or not, she was going to make sure you have a good one. She could put a smile on anyone’s face.”

Hawley told WFXR News that her stepdaughter would have turned 18 years old on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Further details into the incident have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Family identifies one of the teens killed in Blacksburg tragedy (courtesy, Katherine Hawley)

UPDATE: 11/8, 10:22 a.m., BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department has released an update regarding the deaths of two people found dead inside a vehicle near Virginia Tech’s campus on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to police, the two people have been identified as Blacksburg High School students, and the families of both individuals have been notified. Investigators currently believe this incident to be isolated and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Blacksburg Police Department and the Town of Blacksburg are working with Montgomery Public Schools to ensure that any services MCPS staff and/or students may need are available.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email at bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.



BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department has launched a death investigation after two people were found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, on Nov. 7 around 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a parking garage, in the 700 block of University City Blvd for a suspicious vehicle, near the Virginia Tech campus. Once on the scene, Blacksburg police found two people dead inside the vehicle.

Blacksburg police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The names of the two victims have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email at bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

Virginia Tech Police are encouraging the university community who are seeking support to use the following resources:

TimelyCare

Cook Counseling Center at 540-231-6557.

Dean of Students Office at 540-231-3787. Referral to a campus cleric may be made through this office.

Referral to a campus cleric may be made through this office. Employee Assistance Program

Anthem at 855-223-9277

Aetna at 888-238-6232

Kaiser Permanente at 866-517-7042

Optima Health Vantage HMO at 866-846-2682

Hokie Wellness at 540-231-2233 (students) or 540-231-8878 (employees)

Housing Services at 540-231-6205

Residential Well-being at 540-231-1139

Equity and Accessibility at 540-231-2010

University Ombuds Office at 540-231-3125

Graduate Office of the Ombudsperson at 540-231-9573

