Family of 5 rides out storm to Virginia town in boat

URBANNA, Va. (WRIC) — Parts of southeastern Virginia were hit hard with rain and winds from Hurricane Dorian overnight. One community impacted was Urbanna, Virginia, a small town that’s home to the annual Oyster Festival.

8News spoke with one family at the marina in Urbanna who rode the storm out on the catamaran they live in. Though their belongings and boat made it out safely, Dorian still took a piece of their heart with it.

“Yeah we’ve had some adventures to do with hurricanes.”

​The Goldfein family have been out on different bodies of water for years. The family have evacuated to a new temporary piece of land before.

As Dorian approached this week, the family of five tried to get away by leaving North Carolina but Dorian didn’t let them without a fight in Urbanna first.

Their boat was docked overnight as the family watched the tide rose and rain tumbled down. The boat was rocked with Dorian’s winds.

“You could hear the wind and waves just getting more and more powerful as the night went on,” one of their children told 8News.

The Goldfein’s can’t say the same about their loved ones down in the Bahamas.

“I’ve spent days crying. They were a little worried why is mommy crying so much but it’s our hearts home,” Mrs. Goldfein said.

A few years ago, the family spent months living on an island called Hopetown, which was destroyed when Dorian made landfall.