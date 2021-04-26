Family of Isaiah Brown — unarmed man shot multiple times by Spotsylvania deputy — to speak out this morning

Photo of Isaiah Brown, a Virginia man shot multiple times by a deputy who mistook the phone he was holding for a gun. (Photo credit: The Cochran Firm)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Isaiah Brown, who was shot by a Spotsylvania deputy last week, will speak to the media this morning after the release of Brown’s 911 call and bodycam video over the weekend.

The 32-year-old was shot several times by a deputy in the early morning hours of April 21. The deputy mistook the phone Brown was holding while talking to 911 dispatch for a gun.

The Brown’s family attorney. David Haynes of The Cochran Firm – D.C., issued a statement this weekend saying the shooting was “completely avoidable.”

“In the 911 call, Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived,” Haynes said. “He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself.”

Haynes said that there was no indication that Brown was not complying with dispatch’s orders.

Brown’s legal team is now demanding that authorities release the audio between dispatch and the deputy.

“There was obviously a failure of communication between dispatch and the officer which led to this tragic event,” Haynes said.

In the released 911 call, Brown is heard saying his brother is preventing him from getting his belongings and he can’t get to his car — which at the time was broken down. During the call he tells the dispatcher that he is going to kill his brother, the dispatcher then asks him why he would say that.

The dispatcher questions Brown as to whether or not he has a gun, he tells her he does not. Virginia State Police has also stated that Brown did not have a gun on him.

Brown then tells the dispatcher that he is walking down the street but remains on the line. When the deputy arrives, he can be heard yelling at Brown to “drop the gun.” The deputy then says “he’s got a gun to his head.” Brown is not visible at this point in the body cam footage.

“Stop walking towards me, stop walking towards me, stop, stop” the deputy repeats. Shortly after that seven shots ring out.

The deputy was out of his vehicle for less than 30 seconds before shots were fired. Brown was struck multiple times and the deputy administered aid.

According to Brown’s legal team, Brown is currently in critical condition in ICU at a Fredericksburg hospital.

The deputy who shot Brown is on administrative leave while Virginia State Police investigates.

