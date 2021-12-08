Family of ten forced out of their home by a fire in Tappahannock

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va (WRIC) — A family of ten has been left without a home after it was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.

Tappahannock-Essex Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Rouzie Drive around 9:40 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front of the building and roof.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the house was destroyed. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The family includes four adults and six children, ranging in age from two months to 14 years old.

