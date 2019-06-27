Famous Misty barn in Chincoteague destroyed in blaze

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A famous horse barn on Virginia’s Eastern Shore was destroyed after it went up in flames Tuesday night.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post it received a call for a fire on Ridge Road just before 10:45 p.m.

Responding firefighters found the Misty barn at the Beebe Ranch was “completely engulfed in flames” that were shooting about 30 feet into the air, the post said.

The post said the barn, which was Misty’s home when she was alive, is a complete loss as a result of the fire. Four horses, a goat and a cat were all accounted for following the fire.

The post said two homes neighboring the ranch were also damaged.

“Our hearts go out to the two neighbors who have some damage to their homes and to the Beebe Family. To some, it was just an old barn, to us, it is where our history lived and breathed.” CHINCOTEAGUE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY ON FACEBOOK

Images from the Eastern Shore Fire’s Facebook page showed the blaze as well as the charred remains of the barn.

The fire company said it received help from from multiple agencies Tuesday night — the Atlantic Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Greenbackville Volunteer Fire Department, New Church Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Wallops Flight Facility Fire Department and Chincoteague Police Department.

It’s unclear at this time what may have caused the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.