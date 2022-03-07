FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC)–The Longwood men’s and women’s basketball teams have made history after winning their respective Big South Conference tournaments over the weekend– qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time ever.

People lined the streets of downtown Farmville Monday afternoon to welcome home the champions.

“We are so excited,” shouted a crowd of fans.

The Longwood Lancers men’s and women’s basketball teams are headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in the school’s history. Tra’Dayja Smith, a graduate student and guard on the women’s team, said it took hard work and preparation to achieve the accomplishment.

“We wrote our names in the history books, so it means a lot,” Smith said. “Then for the men and us to have it at the same time, it’s just really big for our program.”

The women’s team beat the Campbell Fighting Camels 86-47 Sunday night.

The men’s basketball team put 79 points on the board against the Winthrop Eagles.

Zac Watson, a senior on the men’s team, said the opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s great to see. We’ve got this March Madness game coming up so it’s only sweet right now,” Watson said.

David Whitus, Farmville’s mayor said both wins could boost the town’s economy and increase the school’s enrollment.

“The stadium in charlotte was absolutely electric. People will know more about Longwood, they’ll know about Farmville,” he said.

As both teams prepare for the postseason, fans like Colleen Gleason have faith that they will win it all.

“How great are they? They’re such great athletes. They work so well together so it’s like woot woot go Longwood!” she said.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will wait to see who they will face once the tournament pairings are announced.

For now, the town of Farmville and Longwood will continue to enjoy their historic wins.