Farmville ICE Detention Center needs to give detainees more space to reduce COVID-19 risk, CDC report says

A photo of the bunk units in one of the dorms in the Farmville immigration detention center. (photo from the CDC report)

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The immigration detention center in Farmville struggled to mitigate a widespread COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 300 detainees from June to early July due to the facility’s housing design and testing delays, according to an August report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nation’s top public health agency sent a 10-person team, made up of clinicians, labortorians and epidemiologists, to the facility on Aug. 10 after Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, sent separate letters to President Donald Trump requesting that the CDC intervene and assist with the outbreak immediately.

In its report, the CDC concluded the facility’s limited number of rooms prevented it from properly quarantining detainees and that delays and issues with testing samples affected its ability “to implement appropriate medical isolation and timely quarantine cohorting.”

“The COVID-19 outbreak in the FDC was difficult to manage and mitigate due to the housing design and limited number of rooms to medically isolate or quarantine persons who were sick or were waiting for test results to return,” the CDC report states. “The initial focus of testing symptomatic persons, long delays in receiving testing results, and issues that prevented samples from being processed by the laboratory limited the FDC’s ability to implement appropriate medical isolation and timely quarantine cohorting.”

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

Before the CDC team arrived, a 72-year-old Canadian man who was in custody at the facility died after spending nearly a month in the hospital with the virus. The man, James T. Hill, was scheduled to be deported back to Canada when he reported shortness of breath. Hill was admitted to the hospital on July 10 and then tested positive for the novel coronavirus the next day.

At this time, Farmville has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

