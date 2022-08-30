FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Andy Taylor Center for Early Childhood Development in Farmville is holding a seed drive for the school’s newest addition, a community garden.
The preschool announced it received the green light to create a community learning garden around the front patio of the building on Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The school is now accepting a multitude of different seeds, growing plants, dirt, potting soil and mulch for the cause.
Accepted seed and plant donations include:
- Beets
- Brussels Sprouts
- Broccoli
- Cabbage
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Chard, Swiss
- Collards
- Cucumbers
- Kale
- Kohlrabi
- Lettuce, bibb
- Lettuce, leaf
- Mustard
- Peas, Garden
- Radish
- Rutabaga
- Spinach
- Turnips