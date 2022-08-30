Gardening increases your level of vitamin D and is a type of weight-bearing exercise that can help build strong, healthy bones.

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Andy Taylor Center for Early Childhood Development in Farmville is holding a seed drive for the school’s newest addition, a community garden.

The preschool announced it received the green light to create a community learning garden around the front patio of the building on Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The school is now accepting a multitude of different seeds, growing plants, dirt, potting soil and mulch for the cause.

Accepted seed and plant donations include: