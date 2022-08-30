FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Andy Taylor Center for Early Childhood Development in Farmville is holding a seed drive for the school’s newest addition, a community garden.

The preschool announced it received the green light to create a community learning garden around the front patio of the building on Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The school is now accepting a multitude of different seeds, growing plants, dirt, potting soil and mulch for the cause.

Accepted seed and plant donations include:

  • Beets
  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Broccoli
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Chard, Swiss
  • Collards
  • Cucumbers
  • Kale
  • Kohlrabi
  • Lettuce, bibb
  • Lettuce, leaf
  • Mustard
  • Peas, Garden
  • Radish
  • Rutabaga
  • Spinach
  • Turnips