Fatal Crash: Truck hauling cattle collides with DUI suspect’s SUV in Virginia

CULPEPPER, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash involving a Mercedes SUV and Ford F-350 pulling a trailer full of cattle in Culpepper County. Both drivers are now facing charges and the cows are on the loose.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of the Ford was heading north on Route 29 when they crossed Route 29 and tried to turn left onto Route 718. That is when the truck and the Mercedes crashed into each other.

First responders were called to the scene Saturday evening at 10:45 p.m.

According to state police, the driver of the Mercedes has been charged with driving under the influence. She has been identified as 57-year-old Ginger Goff. She was wearing her seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. Police said she will recover.

Her passenger, identified by VSP as 56-year-old Adams S. Atkins, was severely injured in the crash and later died at the UVA Medical Center. State police said Atkins did not have his seatbelt on.

State police said the truck driver, 33-year-old Peter Jones, was not injured. The 14 cattle that were being pulled in a trailer behind his vehicle escaped after the crash. VSP said Jones was charged with failure to yield to right of way.

The cattle owner and Culpepper County Animal Control have been working to find the cows.

Details are limited and VSP is still investigating.