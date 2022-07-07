SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Spotsylvania authorities say they are investigating a “fatal industrial accident” at a recycling center in the county.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the Chancellor Convenience Center, a recycling center, landfill and trash drop-off site located at 5917 Harrison Road, on Thursday morning for a fatal accident.

“Investigators are currently on the scene working with state and local officials. More information will be released when available,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “At this time, the Chancellor Convenience Center will be closed for the remainder of the day.”

8News reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information regarding the fatal incident but were told that updates would come through social media.

Stay with 8News for updates.