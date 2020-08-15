Fatal motorcycle crash on Princess Anne Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a motorcycle crash resulted in a fatality Friday night.
Police say the crash happened on Princess Anne Road near Cheyenne Road.
The call reporting the crash came in at 9:16 p.m., dispatchers said.
As of 10:15 p.m., eastbound traffic on Princess Anne Road was being diverted at Parliament Drive. One westbound lane was open.
Police will release more information as it comes available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
