Fatal two-car crash being investigated by state police

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-car crash that left one person dead is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene at 1:16 p.m. on Saturday. The incident occurred at the intersection of Historyland Highway and Conley Pond Road.

A Subaru traveling east on Historyland Highway crossed the centerline and into oncoming traffic, striking a GMC pickup truck.

The occupants of the truck, a 58-year-old male of Farnham, Va.; 58-year-old female of Midlothian; and a two-year-old child in a car seat, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, Andrew M. Cogar, 32, of Farnham, was also taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.