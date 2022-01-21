Father claims daughter was sexually assaulted at Prince William Co. school

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A father is claiming his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted, sharing an emotional plea at a Prince William County School Board meeting on Jan. 19.

Father Jeff Darr asked the school board during the public comment section about their sexual assault policy and how guidelines for conducting an investigation.

Board members advised him to reach out via email. Darr claimed the student who allegedly assaulted his daughter only received a one day suspension.

“That’s my daughter, and no one wants to do nothing about it. Suspend a boy for one day for improper touching…I don’t think that’s right,” said Darr. “Somebody needs to do something.”

WDVM spoke to Prince William County Police, who say they were aware of the incident that reportedly occurred at Hylton High School back in November. Police say the incident resulted in an assault charge and was handled through juvenile court services.



WDVM reached out to Prince William County Public Schools but did not receive a comment.