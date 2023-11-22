ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man and his 17-year-old daughter.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and was located at 16239 Lankford Highway near Annis Lane in Nelsonia.

According to police, the driver of a 2021 Mazda sedan — now identified as 69-year-old Augusto Aguilar of Tampa, Florida — was headed northbound on Lankford Highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a Freightliner head-on.

Aguilar was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. The rear-seat passenger of the Mazda — Aguilar’s 17-year-old daughter, Allyssa — died upon impact. The front seat passenger — Aguilar’s wife, Maria — was taken to TidalHealth hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner — identified as 63-year-old Ervin Mizriky of Henrico — received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

There have been no charges placed at this time, according to Virginia State Police.