The FBI are searching for information related to the death of a Middlesex woman from 2017 (Photos: Federal Bureau of Investigation).

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving a nearly five-year-old homicide case from Middlesex County.

According to the FBI, Margaret Thornton Lammers of Cuyahoga County, Ohio was found dead in her family’s vacation home in Deltaville, Virginia on July 11, 2017. While conducting a welfare check, deputies from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office found Thornton dead in the house from blunt force trauma.

The FBI is asking for any information related to this incident, including people she was known to communicate with or any activity that took place near the house at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Richmond Office at 804-261-1044.