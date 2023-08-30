JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is asking for help locating two siblings from James City County, Virginia who they say haven’t been seen since August of 2014.

According to the FBI’s website, Amina Kandil and Belel Kandil were last seen on Aug. 30, 2014 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, getting onto a flight bound for Boryspil, Ukraine then Ataturk Turkey with their father, Ahmed Abdallah Taka Kandil.

Amina was 10 years old and Belel was 8 years old at the time of their disappearance. Now 20 and 17, the FBI says the siblings may now be living in the Alexandria, Cairo or Giza areas of Egypt, or the Hatay Region of Turkey.

Amina is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair. Belel is described as a white male with blue eyes and blond hair. Their father, 46-year-old Ahmed Kandil, stands about 6′ and weighs around 170 to 180 pounds. He is a naturalized U.S. citizen with dual Egyptian citizenship.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Amina, Belel or Ahmed Kandil is asked to call the FBI Norfolk Field Off ice at 757-455-0100.