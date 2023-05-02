Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia. (Mugshot from Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Federal authorities are offering up to a $50,000 reward in the search of a fugitive charged with killing a North Carolina deputy who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville.

The FBI is leading the search for Alder Marin-Sotelo, a 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd in August 2022 who was awaiting trial on his first-degree murder charge. The bureau is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Marin-Sotelo is considered “extremely dangerous” and was last seen driving an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag, according to the FBI. He is listed as five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds.

His sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, was arrested and charged with helping him escape the Virginia jail, court documents show.

Alder Marin-Sotelo is one of two people who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail. Bruce Callahan, a 44-year-old convicted on federal drug charges, also escaped the jail over the weekend.

