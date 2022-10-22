CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In a further attempt to identify and apprehend an armed bank robbery suspect, nicknamed the “Dapper Dan Bandit,” the FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000.

The reward is being offered by FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force in exchange for additional information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

(Photos courtesy of the FBI)

The suspect is wanted for an armed bank robbery that occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the First Community Bank located at 11400 Midlothian Turnpike.

According to authorities, the suspect displayed an all-black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money in specific denominations from the victim teller before placing the stolen money in his pockets. He then returned his firearm to his waistband and walked out of the bank.

The suspect is described as a White man with brown hair. Authorities estimate he is between 40 to 50 years of age, around 5-foot 8-inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray flat cap, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer, khaki pants, white socks and brown square-toed dress shoes. His face was covered with sunglasses, a white medical-style mask and black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering.

The suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the FBI.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Richmond FBI Office at 804-261-1044 or submit an online tip here.