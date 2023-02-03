RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Parents looking for a safe and engaging program for their teen this summer can send them to the FBI Richmond 2023 Teen Academy.

FBI Richmond Teen Academy is open to high school students in grades 9 through 12. The goal of the program is to bring awareness to the FBI’s role in federal law enforcement.

Students will be provided with several presentations on topics including terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, polygraph exams, evidence response, SWAT and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.

Teens who are engaged in school activities and community outreach programs and have a genuine interest in the FBI are encouraged to apply.

This will be a two-day program held at the FBI Richmond field office June 21-22, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The program will be facilitated by the executive management team and a small group of special agents, intelligence analysts and professional support.

Due to the significant interest in this program, the selection process is competitive, and acceptance is not guaranteed. The application can be found here.