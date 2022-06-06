CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRIC) — North Carolina’s FBI warned 8 southern states of a fraud scheme targeting businesses on Monday.

The release from the FBI detailed a scheme in which stolen credit card numbers were being used to make large purchases by telephone. These purchases are picked up by drivers to be taken to other states for resale.

In many cases, the drivers are hired through online job sites, paid using third party cash applications and are unaware that the items they transport were purchased illegally, according to release.

The FBI’s warning says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky.

So far more than 100 businesses have been targeted in 2022, according to the FBI. These businesses include tire stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores.

FBI Charlotte says it is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation.