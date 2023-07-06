CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Federal and local law enforcement are continuing to search for a detainee who escaped from a detention facility in Caroline County four days ago.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Dennis Zeledon Hernandez escaped from the Caroline County Detention Center around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Dennis Zeledon-Hernandez. (Photo courtesy of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office)

“Local authorities were notified immediately and are currently assisting with the search which remains ongoing,” a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

According to ICE, Hernandez is a Salvadoran national without citizenship in the United States. He has a final order of removal to Salvador.

York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Zeledon-Hernandez was arrested around 11 p.m. on May 13. He was charged with the following:

Driving under the influence

Child endangerment

Concealing a weapon

Driving without a license

The child in Zeledon-Hernandez’s vehicle was under 5 years old. According to authorities, Zeledon-Hernandez was concealing a knife.

“Members of the public who encounter this individual, should contact local authorities immediately,” the ICE spokesperson said.