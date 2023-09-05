RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has announced that $2.5 million in grant funding will be made available to help Virginia cities and counties affected by certain national disasters from 2022.

According to USDA, there are two presidentially declared disasters that occurred last year — the severe winter weather and snowstorm in January 2022 and the flooding and mudslides from July 2022.

There are 30 localities in which public bodies, nonprofits and federally recognized Indigenous tribes will be eligible to apply for the funding — also known as the Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training (CF TAT) Disaster Repair Grant Program:

Albemarle County

Amelia County

Appomattox County

Bedford

Buchanan County

Buckingham County

Caroline County

Charlotte County

Culpeper County

Cumberland County Essex County

Fauquier County

Fluvanna County

Fredericksburg

Goochland County

Greene County

Hanover County

King George County

King William County

Louisa County Madison County

Nelson County

Orange County

Powhatan County

Prince Edward County

Rappahannock County

Spotsylvania County

Stafford County

Tazewell County

Westmoreland County “This is good news indeed for the 30 localities that experienced losses after last year’s winter storms and flooding,” Virginia State Director Perry Hickman said. “These communities can use the grants to identify and plan for facility needs, identify financing sources and prepare reports, surveys and applications to help them build back better with structures that are more resilient to increasingly severe weather risks.”

Applications for the CF TAT funding will be accepted until Nov. 29, 2023. Maximum award amounts will be $50,000 for “Ultimate Recipients” and $250,000 for “Technical Assistance Providers.”

For more information, visit the USDA website.