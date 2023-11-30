RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A federal watchdog is looking into the Biden administration’s decision to relocate the FBI’s national headquarters to Maryland – a move a bipartisan group of Virginia leaders believes should be reversed after claiming the process was “fouled by politics.”

Both states were vying to be the headquarters’ new home — and collect billions in expected tax revenue — with officials from Virginia pitching Springfield and those from Maryland pushing for Greenbelt to the agency charged with selecting the site: the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

When a senior official at the agency who used to work for the owner of the Maryland site went against a unanimous recommendation from a three-person panel to go with Virginia, leaders in Maryland celebrated the news, and those in Virginia voiced accusations of a conflict of interest.

Outrage from Virginia leaders grew after news broke about FBI Director Christopher Wray raising concerns, including his letter to FBI employees stating that outside information inserted into the process “appeared to disproportionately favor Greenbelt.”

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan accused Wray of making “inaccurate claims,” and said that suggestions of “inappropriate interference” in the process were unfounded.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) called for an investigation into the process — a federal probe that the GSA’s acting inspector general (IG) said Thursday his office will launch immediately.

“My office is initiating an evaluation of GSA’s selection of the site,” Robert Erickson, the agency’s acting inspector general, wrote to Warner. “Our objective will be to assess the agency’s process and procedures for the site selection to relocate the FBI Headquarters.”

Most of Virginia’s congressional delegation, apart from Republican Reps. Bob Good and Ben Cline, shared a statement praising the decision to open the investigation and calling for the GSA to “pause all activities related to the relocation until the IG’s investigation is complete.”

“Given the overwhelming evidence suggesting that the General Services Administration (GSA) administered a site selection process fouled by politics, we agree that an inspector general investigation is the appropriate next step,” the group’s statement said.

A GSA spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the agency stands behind the decision and welcomes a review of the site selection process.

The agency released documents on how the Maryland site was chosen and a document showing that Carnahan authorized the former GSA official at the center of the controversy to work on the headquarters project.

“As a part of our longstanding commitment to transparency, we proactively and publicly released our site selection plan, decision-making materials, and results of our legal review evaluating the FBI’s concerns,” the spokesperson said. “We carefully followed the requirements and process, and stand behind GSA’s final site selection decision.”