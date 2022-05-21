CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Envigo, barring them from “breeding, selling, or otherwise dealing in beagles at the Cumberland Facility.”

U.S. District Court Judge Norman K. Moon issued the restraining order in the federal civil case against the company Saturday, May 21. The court concluded that “the Government has provided sufficient evidence that Envigo is engaged in serious and ongoing violations of the Animal Welfare Act, and that an immediate temporary restraining order must issue to put a halt to such violations pending further proceedings.”

Over 300 puppies died in the company’s Cumberland County facility due to “unknown causes ” over the course of seven months, many of which were not given anesthesia before being euthanized by intracardiac injection.

Inspectors and investigators found that dogs were not given adequate nutrition or space, and were bring sprayed with cold water, causing 25 puppies in eight weeks to die from cold exposure. According to the restraining order, the list of serious violations of the Animal Welfare act “goes on and on.”

On May 18, police executed a search warrant on the facility and seized 145 dogs, all of which were determined to have life-threatening injuries or illnesses. Hundreds of dogs had already been seized and rehoused before this.

The conditions at Envigo’s facility prompted responses from several legislators and inspired “Beagle Bills” intended to protect animals in breeding facilities, five of which were signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April.

According to the restraining order, Envigo will have to plead their case “on an expedited basis.”

