RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A lawsuit seeks to block parts of Virginia’s new law banning intoxicating hemp products, arguing it breaks federal law.

Virginia lawmakers passed a bill in February to set tougher rules on hemp-based products that get people high. These products proliferated at gas stations, smoke shops and other businesses since Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis in 2021.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voiced concerns over these products, specifically those with packaging that look like candy or other treats eaten by children, and an increase in poison control calls and emergency room visits in Virginia linked to them.

The plaintiffs that filed the lawsuit — Northern Virginia Hemp and Agriculture, LLC, North Carolina-based hemp CBD brand Franny’s Farmacy and a woman who suffers from arthritis – are asking a federal judge to block these restrictions.

Their lawsuit claims Virginia’s law redefines the federal definition of hemp products by defining them by their total concentration of any kind of THC instead of federal rules that only assess them by their “concentration of Delta-9 THC.”

“As a result, the new Virginia law makes illegal a host of products that are currently legal under federal law,” the lawsuit argues.

It cites the 2018 Farm Act, which was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, whose definition of hemp did not include synthetic hemp-derived products that Youngkin and lawmakers targeted with the new law.

If these rules are not blocked, the lawsuit claims, the plaintiffs will face “millions of dollars of irreparable harm” and users of hemp products won’t be able to get them in Virginia, “exacerbating potential health problems to thousands.”

The suit does not seek to block the new law’s provisions requiring businesses to have child-resistant packaging and labels that show the hemp products’ information. The attorneys representing the plaintiffs told 8News in an interview Thursday that their clients support the efforts to keep dangerous hemp-derived products out of the reach of children.

“We were retained shortly after the law went into effect,” Thomas W. Croessmann told 8News. “Spent the last six weeks on getting this thing filed because we knew time was of the essence.”

Croessmann said his clients, and the hemp industry at large, are facing devastating consequences in Virginia over the new rules. He added that the law “essentially makes Virginia a giant roadblock” because it keeps out-of-state businesses from being able to transport some products through Virginia to other states, even though they are legal under federal law.

Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Virginia’s local prosecutors and others were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

“As the Attorney General has previously stated, he is dedicated to combating the rise of accidental THC poisonings in children, and is concerned about the rise of dangerous, counterfeit THC-infused products marketed towards our vulnerable youth,” spokeswoman Chloe Smith wrote in an email to 8News. “We cannot comment on pending litigation.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.