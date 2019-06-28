1  of  5
Feds: Former Virginia warden accepted prescription drugs, gifts

Rockbridge Regional Jail (Google Maps)

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say that the former superintendent of a western Virginia jail accepted prescription drugs for his personal use from a pharmaceutical firm that did business with the jail.

A federal indictment that was announced Friday also said that John Marshal Higgins accepted “things of value” from the family of an inmate in exchange for providing preferential treatment.

Higgins was the superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail in Lexington. The allegations announced Friday are in addition to charges filed last year against the 61-year-old Higgins.

Federal authorities say that he denied medical care to inmates with serious medical needs and that he failed to protect them from physical abuse.

The attorney listed for Higgins, Grady Donaldson, did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call requesting comment.

