ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Two men who ran a Virginia law firm have been charged with wire fraud after prosecutors say they told homeowners they could help them avoid foreclosure, then left them out to dry.

According to an indictment unsealed this week in a Virginia federal court, David Maresca, 48, of Manassas and Terrylle Blackstone, 35, of Woodbridge — neither of whom were lawyers — ran a law firm with the help of two out-of-state attorneys that functioned as little more than a scam call center to prey on vulnerable homeowners.

Maresca and Blackstone ran Synergy Law, alongside New Jersey lawyer Scott Marinelli, who was also charged, and marketed themselves as foreclosure experts. According to investigators, Synergy operated as a call center, offering “mortgage resolution” to homeowners with an attorney reviewing every case.

“Synergy Law never operated a ‘national law firm’ and never provided legal services to homeowners,” investigators wrote. “Synergy Law never had attorneys review all homeowner files and Synergy Law never had attorneys contact a client’s lender.”

Instead, they alleged, Synergy charged desperate homeowners steep fees, including an initial retainer of up to $1,750 and monthly fees of as much as $1,200. To top it off, Synergy used “processing services that were typically used by legitimate law firms.”

At times, according to the indictment, Synergy would direct clients to file their own bankruptcy petitions, advising them not to tell anyone that Synergy assisted them with the filing.

Marinelli, who was the only attorney working for Synergy, had his law license suspended in New Jersey in 2017 and in Washington, D.C., in 2018 — but prosecutors say he nevertheless continued raking in fees through Synergy Law.

And when lawsuits began to stack up against Synergy in 2019, the company declared bankruptcy — but not, prosecutors allege, before transferring all of the firm’s money to a newly created firm called Themis Law, which hired Florida lawyer Sam Babbs III.

From 2019 to 2022, they wrote, Themis operated in much the same way Synergy had, using the same advertising slogans and fee structure.

In total, the four charged co-conspirators reaped $15 million from the scheme, according to the indictment.

Now, they face 19 combined counts including wire fraud, mail fraud and bankruptcy fraud.

If they’re convicted, Maresca could be forced to give up his own home, which prosecutors say was purchased with $315,000 in fraudulently obtained legal fees.