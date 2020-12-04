Feed More to distribute food to hard hit South Hill area

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five-hundred families in South Hill will receive holiday meals thanks to Feed More and long-time resident Emmett Williams.

Williams has lived in the area for over 50 years and partnered with Feed More to help raise money to feed his neighbors. Money raised by Williams will also go towards supporting 27 food pantries in and around Mecklenburg County.

Williams used to own Brian’s Steakhouse in South Hill where he would host a free Christmas Eve dinner for those in need every year.

This year’s food distribution event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 101 Raines Street.

There will be dozens of volunteers at the event working to hand out food boxes using a contactless drive through method.

Rural areas like Mecklenburg have been among the hardest hit as Americans continue to struggle with unemployment, poverty and food insecurity caused by the pandemic. According to Feed More, “food insecurity has jumped from a pre-pandemic 15% to projected highs of 16-23% in and around South Hill. That’s well above the 13.8% projection for Feed More’s 34 county and city region.”

