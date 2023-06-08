RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications for cooling assistance for low-income and vulnerable households throughout Virginia will open June 15.

Cooling assistance is offered through the Virginia Department of Social Services Energy Assistance Program, and was created to help at-risk community members stay cool during the warmer months.

Money for the program is expected to be available through Aug. 15.

What does cooling assistance include?

Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment

Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

The purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

Who can apply?

Cooling assistance is available for households with residents 60 years old or older, disabled residents or children under 6.

Financial eligibility is based on income only. Your gross monthly income may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level .

. Electricity bills must be in the name of a household resident.

Assistance will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are a renter, you must have written permission from your landlord to make alterations or improvements to the property to be eligible for assistance.

What else should I know?