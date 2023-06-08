RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications for cooling assistance for low-income and vulnerable households throughout Virginia will open June 15.

Cooling assistance is offered through the Virginia Department of Social Services Energy Assistance Program, and was created to help at-risk community members stay cool during the warmer months.

Money for the program is expected to be available through Aug. 15.

What does cooling assistance include?

  • Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment
  • Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment
  • Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump
  • Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans
  • The purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

Who can apply?

  • Cooling assistance is available for households with residents 60 years old or older, disabled residents or children under 6.
  • Financial eligibility is based on income only. Your gross monthly income may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level.
  • Electricity bills must be in the name of a household resident.
  • Assistance will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are a renter, you must have written permission from your landlord to make alterations or improvements to the property to be eligible for assistance.

What else should I know?

  • In 2023, eligible applicants will be given the maximum amount upon approval. You will not have to turn in future bills for payment.
  • If interested, you can apply for cooling assistance online at https://www.commonhelp.virginia.gov/ or by calling 855-635-4370.
  • For more information on the cooling assistance program call 804-365-4100.