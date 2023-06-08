RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications for cooling assistance for low-income and vulnerable households throughout Virginia will open June 15.
Cooling assistance is offered through the Virginia Department of Social Services Energy Assistance Program, and was created to help at-risk community members stay cool during the warmer months.
Money for the program is expected to be available through Aug. 15.
What does cooling assistance include?
- Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment
- Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment
- Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump
- Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans
- The purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced
Who can apply?
- Cooling assistance is available for households with residents 60 years old or older, disabled residents or children under 6.
- Financial eligibility is based on income only. Your gross monthly income may not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level.
- Electricity bills must be in the name of a household resident.
- Assistance will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are a renter, you must have written permission from your landlord to make alterations or improvements to the property to be eligible for assistance.
What else should I know?
- In 2023, eligible applicants will be given the maximum amount upon approval. You will not have to turn in future bills for payment.
- If interested, you can apply for cooling assistance online at https://www.commonhelp.virginia.gov/ or by calling 855-635-4370.
- For more information on the cooling assistance program call 804-365-4100.
- New York man carries mom up and down 8 flights of stairs in apartment building
- George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, dead at age 73
- Will the smoke over Virginia impact my flight out of Richmond International Airport?
- Feeling hot inside your home? Virginia’s cooling assistance program could help!
- Incident on I-95 causes significant delays for drivers in Chesterfield County