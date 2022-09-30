WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July.

FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities, including direct federal assistance under public assistance in Buchanan and Tazewell counties.”

FEMA says the funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures within the commonwealth. Charles Monroe Maltbie III has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date.