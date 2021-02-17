FEMA deploys team to Virginia to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FEMA announced on Tuesday that it has deployed a team to help support Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“FEMA is working collaboratively with the Commonwealth to provide funding opportunities that will allow the state to execute the vaccination mission,” said Janice Barlow, Acting Regional Administrator of FEMA Region 3.

The Incident Management Assistance Team – Advance (IMAT-A) will provide direct support to the commonwealth and work alongside federal and state agencies. FEMA said the mission is to be “federally supported, state managed and locally executed.”

FEMA said IMAT-A will specifically provide planning, operations and logistical support to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

The agency said it would also provide funding through its Public Assistance program to help an existing site in Arlington County with a capacity of 1,000 vaccines per day. The funding will support Arlington County with procuring personal protective equipment, supplies for storing, handling, distributing/transporting, and administering COVID-19 vaccines, along with other costs surrounding the distribution of the vaccine.

“This cooperative effort has led to more than 890,000 people in Virginia being administered the vaccine and over $3 million being obligated to the Commonwealth in support of vaccination efforts,” Barlow said.