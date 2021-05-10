FEMA funding ordered for Central Virginia counties impacted by February ice storm

RICHMOND. Va. (WRIC) — Months after Central Virginia was hit by an ice storm, the federal government has approved use of federal funding for repair and replacement costs accrued during the storm.

President Joe Biden approved Virginia’s Disaster Declaration for the severe winter weather that hit the state from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13. During that time, Central Virginia was put under its first ever ice storm warning. The storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people with some people remaining without power for over a week.

Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be made available to help with commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts. Some nonprofits may also qualify.

According to a release from the White House the following localities are eligible for funding, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Campbell, Caroline, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Franklin, Goochland, Greensville, Halifax, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, and Richmond.

Money can be used to cover emergency work, facility repairs and facility replacements.

All of Virginia is eligible for hazard mitigation funding.