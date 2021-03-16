FEMA gives Virginia Department of Emergency Management $37 million to start mobile vaccination units

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management $37 million in federal funds to start mobile vaccination units to support the state’s vulnerable population.

In a release, FEMA said that mobile units could allow the Commonwealth to administer up to 250 vaccinations per day. The mobile units would vaccinate priority residents first and then the general public.

“We are thankful for this award from FEMA that assists with establishing mobile vaccination units to support vulnerable population areas all around the commonwealth,” VDEM State Coordinator Curtis Brown said in the release. “Throughout the pandemic, we have prioritized health equity, beginning with personal protective equipment and now with our vaccination efforts.”

FEMA has given more that $185 million to the state for expenses related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“FEMA is proud to collaborate with the commonwealth to create funding opportunities and equitable vaccine distribution practices that will help to reach underserved communities in the fight against COVID 19,” FEMA Region 3, Acting Regional Administrator Janice Barlow said.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia go to http://www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN VA (1-877-829-4682).